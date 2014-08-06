Samsung And Apple Have Agreed To Drop Patent Lawsuits Outside The US

Samsung and Apple announced in a joint statement Tuesday they will drop all patent lawsuits outside the U.S.

However, the two companies still haven’t settled their patent disputes in the U.S.

Samsung and Apple have not agreed to licence technology from each other either.

The two companies have been battling it out over smartphone and tablet patents in various courts both in the U.S. and abroad for years.

In the U.S., Apple had two victories against Samsung: $US930 million in 2012 and $US120 million in May of this year. The case is still unresolved though.

Here’s the statement from both companies:

Apple and Samsung have agreed to drop all litigation between the two companies outside the United States. This agreement does not involve any licensing arrangements, and the companies are continuing to pursue the existing cases in U.S. courts.

