Samsung's Smartphone Software Is Starting To Look A Lot Like Apple's

Samsung is often criticised for following Apple’s lead when it comes to product designs and features, and the latest leak from SamMobile, a blog that follows Samsung news, doesn’t help Samsung’s case very much.

It looks like Samsung is getting ready to update its S Health app with a design that mimics the “flat” aesthetic in Apple’s newest mobile operating system, iOS 7. S Health is a fitness-tracking app that comes preinstalled on many of Samsung’s Galaxy phones. It measures stuff like steps taken and calories burned.

As we get closer to Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy phone launch (which is due by April), it looks like the company is updating its software design a bit too. Apple completely redesigned iOS last year with a “flatter” look and launched it along with the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C last fall.

A lot of third party apps on iPhone redesigned to match iOS 7’s new look. And now it looks like the design scheme is going to make its way over to Samsung devices this year.

Here’s a screenshot of the new S Health app design:

And here’s a look at an app from Apple’s iOS 7:

Here’s another leaked screenshot of the Galaxy S5 home screen. Again, it has the flat look popularised by iOS 7:

