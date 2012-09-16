Apple Fans Are Already Making Parodies Of Samsung's Anti-iPhone 5 Ad

Samsung released a preview of a new anti-iPhone 5 ad it will run in newspapers tomorrow morning, and Apple fans are already mocking it.



They have a valid point. It seems like Samsung padded its comparison of the Galaxy S III and the iPhone 5 with a ton of extra features while omitting features exclusive to the iPhone 5.

Here’s a look at some of the ads Apple fans have sent me on Twitter:

This one comes from iMore’s Rene Ritchie:

Photo: Rene Ritchie

Here’s another from @r0unak:

Photo: @r0unak

And one more from Tim Sears, my favourite of the bunch:

Photo: Tim Sears

