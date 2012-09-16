Apple Fans Are Already Making Parodies Of Samsung's Anti-iPhone 5 Ad

Samsung released a preview of a new anti-iPhone 5 ad it will run in newspapers tomorrow morning, and Apple fans are already mocking it.
They have a valid point. It seems like Samsung padded its comparison of the Galaxy S III and the iPhone 5 with a ton of extra features while omitting features exclusive to the iPhone 5.
Here’s a look at some of the ads Apple fans have sent me on Twitter:
This one comes from iMore’s Rene Ritchie:
Photo: Rene Ritchie
Here’s another from @r0unak:
Photo: @r0unak
And one more from Tim Sears, my favourite of the bunch:
Photo: Tim Sears
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.