Samsung Just Revealed A New Virtual Reality Device That Lets You Step Inside A Living Environment

Samsung just revealed a new project it’s been working on called “Project Beyond,” a new camera built specifically for virtual reality.

Project Beyond is a camera that can capture the full 3D environment around you in 360 degrees, according to Gizmodo.

The coolest part, though, is that Project Beyond isn’t just meant to capture a moment or picture. Instead, it will use its 16 full HD cameras to create a live streaming “virtual reality feed.” Essentially, that means you’ll be able to experience the live environment where the camera’s recording, all from the comfort of your own home.

Samsung has already set up a series of Project Beyond cameras throughout California, according to Gizmodo, and has showcased the camera’s ability to stream live virtual reality on stage.

There’s no word yet on pricing or availability, but Samsung did announce that its Gear VR virtual reality headset will be launching in early December.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.