Samsung Stuck A 10x Optical Zoom On The Back Of The Galaxy S4 And Called It The Galaxy S4 Zoom

Steve Kovach
samsung galaxy s4 zoom

Samsung made yet another variant of its flagship Galaxy S4 phone official today.

The Galaxy S4 Zoom is a new Android smartphone with a big camera attached to the back. The camera has a 10x optical zoom, which means you can zoom in better without distorting the image. Most smartphone cameras use a digital zoom, which makes images blurrier the more you zoom in.

The Galaxy S4 Zoom takes 16 MP photos. It also has a software feature called the Zoom Ring that lets you send a photo to someone you’re talking to on the phone. Finally, Samsung created a Smart Mode in the camera software that automatically adjusts your settings to take the best photo.

No word on pricing or a release date.

The Galaxy S4 Zoom is just the latest version of the Galaxy S4. Samsung has also announced the Galaxy S4 Mini (smaller screen), Galaxy S4 Active (durable, water-resistant body), and the Galaxy S4 Google Edition (runs Google’s “clean” version of Android).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.