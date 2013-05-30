Here's Samsung's Newest Galaxy Phone

Samsung officially announced today a smaller and cheaper flagship phone, the Galaxy S4 Mini.



The phone has many of the same features as the current Galaxy S4, but with a smaller screen and less powerful internal hardware.

The Galaxy S4 Mini has a 4.3-inch screen versus the 5-inch screen on the Galaxy S4. It also has many of the same extra software features Samsung added to Android like several special camera modes. Other hardware specs include an 8 megapixel camera, 8 GB of storage, and expandable storage with a SD card.

There’s still no word on pricing or a launch date.

Take a look:

Here’s a breakdown of the specs:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.