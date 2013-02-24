Samsung Unveils Its New iPad Mini Competitor, The Galaxy Note 8.0

Photo: Samsung

As expected, Samsung took the wraps off its smaller tablet, the Galaxy Note 8.0, tonight at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Galaxy Note 8.0 has an 8-inch screen, which is approximately the same size as Apple’s iPad Mini tablet.



The Note 8.0 runs the newest version of Android, and it has a few extra modifications from Samsung, including the ability to run two apps at the same time in a split screen. It’ll also come with Samsung’s S Pen stylus for doodling and taking notes.

There’s no price or release date for the Note 8.0, but Samsung says the tablet will be available in the second quarter of this year. Launch dates will vary by country.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Note 8.0’s most important features:

8-inch display

Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean

A version of the Flipboard news reader app that makes use of the Note 8.0’s stylus

Some versions of the tablet will be able to make phone calls, but that depends on country and carrier.

Reading mode that adjusts the screen settings to be easier on your eyes

A new universal remote control app that works with most TV sets and lets you search for content by sucking in data from your cable or satellite provider

