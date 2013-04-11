Samsung Announces Another Giant Phone, This Time With A 6-Inch Screen

Samsung surprised us this morning with the announcement of the Galaxy Mega, a giant 6.3-inch smartphone that will go on sale in Europe this year.



For a little perspective, the Mega is a little larger than Samsung’s Galaxy Note II phablet, which has a 5.5-inch screen and it’s a full two inches larger than the iPhone 5.

But the Mega is still a bit smaller than Samsung’s new iPad Mini competitor, the Galaxy Note 8.0. The Mega will also come in a slightly smaller 5.8-inch model.

Take this new phone as evidence that Samsung isn’t ready to stop experimenting with absurdly large screen sizes.

Take a look:

