Here Are Photos Of The World's First Windows Phone 8 Device

Kevin Smith
samsung ativ s windows 8 phone

Photo: Windows Phone Blog

Today Samsung revealed its first Windows Phone 8 device at the IFA conference in Berlin.The official Windows Phone Blog was on the ground and reported on the phones new amazing features and design.

The ATIV S is the first of several Windows Phone 8 devices that will be released this fall. 

The ATIV S is very thin, measuring in at 8.7 mm thick, and features a brushed aluminium case. The screen is huge measuring in at 4.8 inches. (That’s the same size as the screen on the Android-powered Galaxy S III).

We don’t have a price or release date for the device yet. Microsoft is still finishing up its Windows Phone 8 software, so it’s likely Samsung’s new phone won’t launch until late in the fall.

The ATIV S sports a huge screen but still feels nice in the hand, says Windows Phone Blog.

Check out the entire back of the phone.

And here's a final one of the 8.0 MP rear camera with flash.

The ATIV S is a beautifully designed phone.

The screen is 4.8

This photo shows how thin the device is when compared to the other Windows Phone.

The ATIV S is to the far right. To the left are Samsung's other Windows Phones.

Here is a better view of the 1.9 MP front-facing camera.

