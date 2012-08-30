Here Are Photos Of The World's First Windows Phone 8 Device

Photo: Windows Phone Blog

Today Samsung revealed its first Windows Phone 8 device at the IFA conference in Berlin.The official Windows Phone Blog was on the ground and reported on the phones new amazing features and design.



The ATIV S is the first of several Windows Phone 8 devices that will be released this fall.

The ATIV S is very thin, measuring in at 8.7 mm thick, and features a brushed aluminium case. The screen is huge measuring in at 4.8 inches. (That’s the same size as the screen on the Android-powered Galaxy S III).

We don’t have a price or release date for the device yet. Microsoft is still finishing up its Windows Phone 8 software, so it’s likely Samsung’s new phone won’t launch until late in the fall.

