Samsung's Galaxy S II For T-Mobile Has The Most Souped Up Specs Yet, But It'll Cost You

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung’s Galaxy S II will launch on October 12 for $229, the company announced today.That extra $30 (other Galaxy S II models cost $199) helps pay for some impressive specs under the hood.



The T-Mobile model of the Galaxy S II will have a 1.5 GHz dual-core processor, making it one of the most powerful smartphones out there. It’ll also have a NFC chip that can be used with mobile payment apps.

It will also take advantage of T-Mobile newly-revamped 4G network, which is about as fast as Verizon’s 4G LTE offering.

You’ll need a two-year contract plus a $50 mail-in rebate to get the Galaxy S II for $230. But since it looks less and less likely that the iPhone 5 will launch on T-Mobile, that price may be worth it.

