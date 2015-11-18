Your luggage may soon be able to send you texts and tell you where it's located

YouTube/ Phone Arena AT&T showcases an app that tracks your luggage’s location.

Developers of a new line of smart luggage are looking to eliminate the common stress people go through when searching for their checked suitcases after an exhausting flight.

Samsonite, an American luggage manufacturer, teamed up with Samsung to create a new line of smart luggage that is due for release by the end of this year.

The smart luggage will be embedded with the same sensors that track fitness levels, The Guardian reports. A built-in GPS and messaging system will allow your bag to communicate with your smartphone about where it is or if it was opened without consent.

“Smart luggage will communicate on one side with the owner and on the other with the carriers handling it,” Ramesh Tainwala, CEO of Samsonite, told The Guardian. “Everything will be connected. This will be the next big thing.”

The duo is not alone in trying to make smart luggage a reality.

AT&T is also interested in developing a brand of smart luggage. At an AT&T Innovation Showcase last summer, the phone company demoed an application that could track where your luggage is. If your luggage was mistakenly sent to the wrong airport, the app could provide updates as it travels to the appropriate pick-up location.

There’s also a Kickstarter for a smart suitcase called Space Case 1, which features a biometric fingerprint recognition lock, a tracker that will show its location, and a digital scale so you can keep track of its weight. The campaign has already surpassed its $US50,000 goal, having raised just over $US920,000.

Additionally, a start-up called Bluesmart is racing to release the first connected carry on. The Bluesmart app would allow users to lock and unlock the bag, track its location, and weigh it. The start-up has raised over $US2 million on IndieGogo.

With so many players in smart luggage, it seems inevitable that by this time next year, you could be using connected luggage during your holiday flights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.