Samsung and HTC have out-designed Apple

A few years ago, it seemed infeasible that anyone could out-design Apple. Android makers like Samsung kept pumping out flimsy, plastic devices, while Apple was all about using premium materials like metal and glass.

But after years of refinement, some of its competitors have finally out-designed Apple.

This year we’ve seen impressive designs from two of Apple’s biggest rivals. There’s Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and the new HTC 10. I think they have both leapfrogged the iPhone design.

If I had to rank the devices by design alone, here’s where I think they all stand:

#3 The iPhone 6s/6s Plus

#2 The HTC 10

#1 The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge/Galaxy S7

Design isn’t everything, of course, but it does mean a lot. If you’re going to spent $650 or more on a gadget that you carry everywhere with you, then it had better look and feel good. I still think the iPhone is the best overall device for most people, but it is falling behind its rivals in terms of design.

