Samsung And Google Are Meeting To Discuss Apple

Today, Samsung and Google executives are meeting in Seoul.The agenda: Apple.



Samsung reps Google’s Android community, and its head of mobile Shin Jong-kyun will be meeting with Google’s Eric Schmidt.

Both parties declined to give a run down of what would be discussed. But The Korean Times says Samsung is looking to pull Google into its ongoing battle with Apple “to seek royalties for patents.”

Samsung and Apple have been at patent war, and a few weeks ago Apple decided to try and keep Samsung from selling the Galaxy X III.

