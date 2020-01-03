We may have just gotten our first look at Samsung's nearly all-screen TV

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Samsung may be unveiling a new bezel-less TV at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show next week.

Photos that reportedly show off the TV were published this week by German tech site 4K Filme. The images show a nearly all-screen TV that has just a small “chin” along the bottom.

Samsung has a history of showing off its innovative TV concepts at CES, so it makes sense that the borderless TV would debut there when the show kicks off next week.

Samsung may be on the verge of unveiling a nearly all-screen TV.

Earlier this week, German tech site 4K Filme published photos of what it says is Samsung’s “bezel-less” 8K QLED TV, which the company may be showing off at the Consumer Electronics Show next week. 4K Filme said the photos were leaked by Samsung US itself, and were discovered via some internet sleuthing.

The TV shown in the pictures has such small borders around the screen that they’re basically nonexistent, with the exception of a slim “chin” along the bottom. Check it out:

4K Filme/Samsung

Previous reports have said the size will start at 65 inches and be called the Zero Bezel TV, although neither of those details has been confirmed. Beyond that, we don’t know any additional details yet, like price or release date.

Back in January, Samsung announced a new chip it said would deliver 8K resolution without the need for extra components, allowing for new TV designs with ultra-slim or nonexistent bezels. This TV might be the result of that new technology.

Samsung has a history of showing off its innovative TV concepts at CES, so it makes sense that the bezel-less TV would debut there when the show kicks off next week. In 2018, Samsung showed off its 146-inch modular TV called simply The Wall – a year later, the TV was back, this time at 219 inches.

