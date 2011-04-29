Samsung Is Making A Secret Chrome Netbook -- Here's Everything We Know About It

Photo: Photo Illustration By Steve Kovach

Samsung is working on a secret Chrome netbook, codenamed “Alex,” that will likely be the biggest-brand name behind Google’s operating system so far.Specs on the netbook have been circulating around since last night. It’ll have 3G and Wi-Fi connectivity, a 1280 X 800 pixel display, and 1.5 GHz processor.



There aren’t any details on pricing or release date, but we may get a sneak peek during Google I/O on May 10.

Here’s the full specs list:

1280 x 800 resolution screen (likely around 10 inches)

1.5 GHz Intel Atom N550 dual core processor

2GB of RAM

Solid state drive

Bluetooth, 3G, and Wi-Fi

Web camera

Includes a flash card reader

Most Chrome netbooks announced so far will be available starting this summer. We’re guessing Samsung’s Alex will have a similar launch date.

