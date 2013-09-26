Samsung Is On Track To Spend ~$13 Billion In Marketing This Year

Wondering how Samsung managed to quash Motorola, HTC, and just about every other major Android rival? Start with this chart from analyst Benedict Evans.

Evans notes that Samsung’s run-rate for marketing is $US12.7 billion based on marketing tin Q2. That’s more than Google paid to buy all of Motorola. It’s 3X HTC’s entire market cap.

It’s just an insane budget that no other company can keep pace with. Samsung’s final bill could be higher. Evans says that based on historical patterns, it will spend $US4.5 billion in the fourth quarter. (He also says that it tends to spend more in Q3, though less in Q1.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.