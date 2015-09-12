Samsung's latest ad teases Apple over a feature the iPhone doesn't have that Samsung's new phones do

Samsung is Apple’s biggest competitor in the smartphone space, and it’s reminded us of that countless times in its ads. The company’s newest commercial takes a stab at the iPhone yet again for its lack of wireless charging capabilities.

The Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy Note 5, and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus all support wireless charging. This means you can charge any of these phones by resting them on a charging pad rather than plugging them in. Samsung thinks this is a key area where its new flagships excel over the iPhone:

The name of the ad also seems to be poking a bit of fun at Apple, too. Apple released a series of ads earlier this year with the tagline “If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.” The catch phrase on Samsung’s newest ad is a bit similar: “It’s not a phone, it’s a Galaxy.”

This isn’t the first time Samsung has made an ad that specifically targets the iPhone. In June, the company released a new ad that showed off the curved display on its Galaxy S6 Edge and the phone’s camera features.

Check out the full ad below:

