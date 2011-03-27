BUSTED: Samsung Nailed For Using Actors To Play Normal People In Its Tablet Promos

Samsung has been busted for featuring testimonials from actors pretending to be normal “consumers” in a video about its iPad competitor, the Galaxy Tab.



Samsung’s PR boss Kim Titus introduced the video saying, “for this project, Samsung invited consumers from a variety of backgrounds to choose and test out a Samsung Galaxy Tab. I think you’re going to find the results very interesting.”

The video interviews that followed looked very heavily produced, so Harry McCracken at Technologizer tried searching the web for the people Samsung interviewed. Turns out two of the three people are actors, not everyday consumers picking a tablet of their choice.

The third person in the video is a filmmaker who has done promotional work for Samsung in the past.

Pretty embarrassing for Samsung.

Even if it wants to spin this as if it was always supposed to be actors, it’s still embarrassing. These videos are so crappy and cheesy it’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to buy a Galaxy Tab after seeing them.

At 2:03 in the video you can see Titus talk about interviewing “consumers,” and at 8:00 you can see the testimony of the Galaxy Tab users.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.