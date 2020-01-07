Samsung just took the wraps off a gorgeous new super-thin 8K TV, and the front is almost entirely screen

Samsung The Samsung Q950 TV.

Samsung has officially taken the wraps off its 2020 TV lineup, including a new all-screen TV that leaked last week.

The new TV, called the Q950, has almost a 99% screen-to-body ratio, which means there are barely any edges around the display. The TV is also a mere 15 millimetres thick.

Samsung’s new TVs got some upgraded smarts as well, like the ability to control home devices and a multi-view feature that offers 14 possible configurations.

Samsung is unveiling a slew of new TVs at CES 2020, including a new model that achieves a first in TV technology: it’s nearly all screen.

The 8K TV, called the Q950, has a screen-to-body ratio of almost 99%, which means that the front of the TV is almost entirely screen, with the exception of a slim “chin” along the bottom.Samsung says it has the largest screen-to-body ratio on the market.

Beyond being nearly bezel-less, the TV is only 15 millimetres thick.

The TV appears to be the result of a new chip Samsung announced in January 2019. The chip is able to deliver 8K resolution without the need for extra components, allowing for new TV designs with ultra-slim or nonexistent bezels.

Here’s another look at the TV. Look how thin these bezels are:

Samsung

The Q950 is the same Samsung TV leaked by German tech site 4K Filme last week. 4K Filme said the photos were accidentally leaked by Samsung US itself, and were discovered via some internet sleuthing.

All of Samsung’s 2020 8K TVs are also getting some upgraded smarts, including a “digital butler” that will control home devices, a built-in health tracking feature, and the option to use Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant to set moody screensavers or control the TV. Plus, Samsung is adding multi-view to the new TVs, which means you can share your phone’s screen on the TV along with whatever you’re watching, either in side-by-side mode or picture-in-picture – Samsung says there are 14 different possible configurations.

