We Just Got A Look At Samsung's Smartphone And Tablet Plans For The Rest Of 2011

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Samsung’s roadmap for mobile devices leaked online today, pointing to a brand new 7-inch Galaxy Tab plus several giant (we’re talking 5-inch screens) smartphones.Here’s the best of what’s coming from Samsung in 2011, via SlashGear:
- A new 7-inch Galaxy Tab running Honeycomb. This will replace the current 7-inch Galaxy Tab. (We’re guessing it’s going to be super-thin like the 10-inch.)
- A 4.65-inch touchscreen phone that will likely be Samsung’s first to run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. It’ll also have a 720p (!) HD display.
- A new 5.29-inch (!) touchscreen phone running Android 2.3 Gingerbread.
- Samsung will release at least one more device running Windows Phone 7. It’ll most likely be the newest version, Mango.
We’re not too crazy about the idea of a 5.2-inch smartphone. The 4.5-inch Infuse 4G really pushed the limit as to how large we’d like a phone to be.
