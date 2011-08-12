We Just Got A Look At Samsung's Smartphone And Tablet Plans For The Rest Of 2011

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung’s roadmap for mobile devices leaked online today, pointing to a brand new 7-inch Galaxy Tab plus several giant (we’re talking 5-inch screens) smartphones.Here’s the best of what’s coming from Samsung in 2011, via SlashGear:



A new 7-inch Galaxy Tab running Honeycomb. This will replace the current 7-inch Galaxy Tab. (We’re guessing it’s going to be super-thin like the 10-inch.)

A 4.65-inch touchscreen phone that will likely be Samsung’s first to run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. It’ll also have a 720p (!) HD display.

A new 5.29-inch (!) touchscreen phone running Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

Samsung will release at least one more device running Windows Phone 7. It’ll most likely be the newest version, Mango.

We’re not too crazy about the idea of a 5.2-inch smartphone. The 4.5-inch Infuse 4G really pushed the limit as to how large we’d like a phone to be.

