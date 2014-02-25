Samsung Has Sold 200 Million Galaxy S Phones Since 2010

Business Insider’s coverage of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is sponsored by Intel. Read more »

AP Samsung Mobile CEO JK Shin at the Galaxy S5 launch event.

Along with the announcement of its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, this week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung said it has sold more than 200 million Galaxy S phones since the first one launched in 2010.

The Galaxy S line, which runs on Google’s Android operating system, has been the most popular family of devices for Samsung. It’s also the only line of phones that has been able to compete with the iPhone in terms of sales. Apple has sold about 410 million iPhones since the first Galaxy S phone launched.

The Galaxy S5 goes on sale worldwide on April 11.

