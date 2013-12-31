Samsung Made A 110-Inch TV That Costs $US150,000

Samsung announced today that it has a new 110-inch TV that will cost approximately $US150,000.

Why?

The TV is one of those new 4K (also known as Ultra HD) sets that has a super-sharp resolution. Most HD TVs today show about 1,000 pixels across the screen. Ultra HD TVs have about 4,000 pixels. It may sound like a gimmick, but if you see one of these things in real life, you’ll get it. It’s like looking through a window.

But the problem with 4K TVs is they’re very expensive, usually several thousand dollars even for a smaller set. Earlier this year, a bunch of Amazon users wrote hilarious fake reviews for a 79-inch 4K TV from Samsung that costs $US40,000. One reviewer jokingly said he sold his child to buy the TV.

Another problem with 4K TV: most content is still shot in regular HD, so even if you do have the cash to spend, there’s very little programming to watch that takes advantage of the crisper resolution.

Samsung will have a bunch of TV news next week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including new features for its Web-connected Smart TVs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.