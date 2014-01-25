Wal-Mart Is Laying Off 2,300 Sam's Club Workers

Wal-Mart is laying off about 2,300 Sam’s Club workers, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

The reported cutback targets middle managers at the club chain’s weakest stores and amounts to 2% of its workforce. It would be the company’s biggest round of layoffs in four years.

“Over the years, we’ve migrated to a top-heavy structure in our management,” Sam’s Club Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer told the Journal. “What this does is align the number of assistant managers to the sales of the club and to where our growth areas are.”

We’ve reached out to Wal-Mart for comment and will update when we hear back.

