Sam’s Club is banking on shoppers desperate need to throw big holiday bashes by doubling Thanksgiving portions

holiday gift display Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club expects holiday shopping to soar this year as members host big events again.

The company will double portions for Thanksgiving food items and offer twice as many sales events.

Sam’s Club reported record high membership counts in August 2021.

Sam’s Club is expecting to enjoy substantial holiday sales this fall, topping off its record year for member growth.

Tony Rogers, the company’s chief member officer, told reporters in New York City he expects holiday shopping to boom this year because Americans could not safely hold parties in 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises unvaccinated people limit indoor gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Customers have already signaled their desire to ring in the holidays, as Sam’s Club members began shopping for the holidays on September 1st, or the day seasonal items hit store floors. In prior years, members usually started holiday shopping in mid-November.

Sam’s Club members will have access to numerous holiday perks, including a wine subscription service, a holiday catalogue with 100 new toy items, and a sweepstakes for a $US50,000 ($AU68,377) vacation.

The company will also double portions for Thanksgiving food items to prepare for larger gatherings, and offer twice as many sales events for gift and holiday decor items.

Sam’s Club is having a historically productive year, posting a record high membership count as of August 2021. Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club, recently reported $US141 ($AU193) billion in revenue for the second quarter, beating analysts expectations.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said Sam’s Club saw “double digit growth” over the last four quarters, and added the chain’s current expansion is the most he’s seen in 19 years.

“Our membership has reached record levels, and our members are telling us it’s ‘game on’ this Christmas, maybe like never before,” Rogers said in a release.

Even with high member interest in holiday shopping, global supply chain disruption may but a wrench in Sam’s Club lofty expectations. Many shoppers may have less selection and higher prices for gifts as manufacturing plants contend with the ongoing COVID crisis, Insider’s Mary Hanbury reported. Analysts forecasted average price increases of anywhere between 5% and 30% during the holidays.