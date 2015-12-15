People are calling Sam's Club CEO 'racist' after she gave an interview about diversity

Sam’s Club CEO Rosalind Brewer is being accused of discriminating against white men following a CNN interview where she discussed the importance of workforce diversity.

Brewer was asked by the interviewer how she promotes diversity within her company.

“It has to start with top leadership,” Brewer said. “My executive team is very diverse and I make that a priority. I demand it within my team.”

She said she mentors women inside and outside of her company, as well, and also encourages Sam’s Club’s partners to hire a more diverse workforce.

Now here’s the comment that ignited the uproar:

“Just today we met with a supplier and the entire other side of the table was all Caucasian males. That was interesting,” Brewer said. “I decided not to talk about it directly with [the supplier’s] folks in the room because there were actually no female, like, levels down. So I’m going to place a call to him.”

Critics are claiming that Brewer’s remarks are evidence that she advocates against employing and hiring white men — even though four of the eight people on her executive team are white men. Some customers are now accusing Brewer of being a “racist” toward white men and are threatening to boycott Sam’s Club.

The interview has since been shared widely by conservative media, prompting some customers to criticise the company online.

“As a white male I’m deeply offended by the remarks of your employee,” one person wrote on Sam’s Club’s Facebook page. “We will not be patronizing Sam’s Club until this is corrected.”

“Racism is alive and well in America,” another user wrote. “I will never spend a dime in a Sam’s club!”

A third wrote: “This is so wrong she needs to be fired ASAP.”

Others reacted on Twitter.

Here’s a video of her interview:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

