Sam's Club will start using autonomous AI floor-scrubbing robots in all of its US stores during the coronavirus pandemic — see what the robots look like

Brain Corp The preliminary product rendering of the Tennant T7AMR Shelf Analytics Accessory that will be used at the Sam’s Club stores. Final design may change.

Sam’s Club will start deploying autonomous floor-scrubbing robots with shelf scanning accessories to all of its almost 600 US stores this fall.

This shelf scanning add-on – which is “cloud-connected” – checks pricing, planograms, and the products’ inventory.

The Tennant T7AMR with the “Shelf Analytics Accessory” is being developed by Brain Corp and manufactured by its partner, Tennant Company.

Sam’s Club will be deploying autonomous AI floor scrubbers â€” made by Brain Corp and Tennant Company â€” to all of its US-based stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The warehouse chain has already been using hundreds of these robot floor scrubbers in many of its clubs nationwide. But now, the company will be purchasing an additional 372 units, placing a robot janitor in all of its almost 600 US stores starting this fall.

The dual purpose autonomous floor scrubbers will also be equipped with Brain Corp’s new “Shelf Analytics Accessory” that can analyse inventories on the stores’ shelves.

According to Brain Corp, Sam’s Club’s decision to expand its usage of the autonomous floor scrubbers with the shelf analytics accessory came after a six-month proof-of-concept trial.



“The potential of robots, AI, and data working in concert throughout an in-store environment can only be realised by proven, commercial technology,” Brain Corp CEO Dr. Eugene Izhikevich said in a statement. “Sam’s Club recognises the scale of this opportunity and we are proud to be selected as part of their connected club initiatives.”

Brain Corp The Tennant T7AMR Rider-Scrubber without the Shelf Analytics Accessory.

Sam’s Club’s parent company, Walmart, has also been using autonomous floor scrubbers in many of its stores nationwide.

Brain Corp has already distributed over 14,000 robots to a variety of locations — including malls, airports, and hospitals — that have encompassed three million hours of autonomous work, according to the company.

The robot janitors are powered by Brain Corp’s BrainOS technology and are being manufactured by the company’s partner, cleaning product producer Tennant Company.

Sam’s Club will be using the Tennant T7AMR with the Shelf Analytics Accessory add-on.

According to Brain Corp, the accessory can be easily attached to the autonomous floor scrubbers.

Brain Corp currently has three commercial floor cleaning models: the ICE RS26, the Minuteman Roboscrub 20, and the Tennant T7AMR Rider-Scrubber.

