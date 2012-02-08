The Apple Store Might Be Coming Soon To Sam's Club

Photo: Flickr/Walmart Corporate

Apple is in early discussions with Sam’s Club to open retail locations inside of its stores, reports 9to5Mac.Sam’s Club already sells Apple’s iPhones, iPods, and iPads, but the proposed arrangement would allow for a store-in-a-store situation.



Apple is already planning this same scenario under a partnership with Target.

There’s a backup plan in the works in case the two companies decide not to team up — Sam’s Club may start carrying Apple computers as well as iOS devices.

No word on whether or not these arrangements could include Walmart, parent company of Sam’s Club.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.