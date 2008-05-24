Sampling Scandal Rocks Music Industry Again

Billboard.com writes: Rappers Kanye West, Method Man, Redman, Common and their record companies were sued yesterday (May 22) by late U.S. jazz musician Joe Farrell’s daughter, who accused them of using her father’s music without approval.

The lawsuit, filed by Kathleen Firrantello in the U.S. District Court in New York, names the rappers along with various labels owned by Universal Music Group.

None of the record companies or representatives for the rappers were immediately available for comment. Read more from billboard.com



