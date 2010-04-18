Sample Sale Aggregator MyNines Closing On $750,000 Funding Round

New York Fashion Week, Phillip Lim (2/17/10)

Sample sales aggregator MyNines is working on a $750,000 funding round, which it plans to close within the next few weeks.MyNines partners with fashion private sales sites like Billion Dollar Babes to present all of their offerings in one place. Essentially, it is trying to become Kayak for private sales.



This is a massive market, but to succeed, MyNines needs to secure the cooperation of most or all of the big players, which could be difficult in an industry with razor thin profit margins. The company has made a very promising start, but has yet to bring on some of the biggest players like Gilt.

Greenhill SAVP will the lead investor in the funding round.

