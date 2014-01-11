Diehard Italian Soccer Fans Get The Worst Seats In The House At An Empty Stadium

Tony Manfred

A few dedicated Sampdoria fans made the five-hour drive from Genoa to Rome to watch their team face Roma in the Coppa Italia last night.

While their numbers were small, their voices must have been mighty, because Roma assigned dozens of policemen to stand guard around them … in an empty stadium.

The absurd photo:

There’s typically a line of policemen that separate home and road supporters at games across Europe.

But this goes above and beyond. It’s basically a 1:1 ratio of fans to police.

