A Samoan Village Fined Its Rugby Coach 100 Pigs For Drinking On The Job

According to his players, the manager of Samoa’s rugby team disgraced his squad and his village.Rather than properly prepare his team for the World Cup, Tuala Matthew Vaea traded coaching for drinking with his friends, treating the event as a “massive holiday.”



Naturally, Vaea was fined by the elders of his village for discrediting his “chiefly rank.” Unnaturally, he has been fined 100 pigs.

As in the filthy, snout-nosed animal with a curly tail.

“When the village elders rule on something, this is what happens,” reports Television New Zealand’s Pacific correspondent, Barbara Dreaver. “He’s been fined for bringing disrepute to his village, which is quite a serious thing.”

Dreaver isn’t kidding. The pigs have a value around $2,500.

