Bills wide receiver goes on an Instagram rant calling fans 'losers' with 'little jobs'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins went on his second bizarre rant in two weeks, this time lashing out at Bills fans on his Instagram account.

Two weeks ago, the 22-year-old Watkins went on a long-winded rant about not receiving enough passes thrown his way. This time he went after fans who apparently criticised him for his injuries.

After being the fourth pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Watkins has dealt with injuries in both of his seasons and this year he has missed time with two different injuries. The latest, an ankle injury, kept Watkins out of Buffalo’s Week 7 loss to the Jaguars in London.

On Tuesday night, Watkins opened up on Instagram in a since-deleted post in which he calls fans “losers” who are “working y’all little jobs for the rest of y’all lives” (screengrab via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News):

A retweet on Watkins’ Twitter account suggested some fans were critical of him for going to Disneyland this week after missing last week’s game with an injury. The Bills have a bye this week.

As Skurski notes, Watkins has a point about people criticising athletes over injuries. But at the same time, a professional athlete who has already made approximately $US14 million in a little over a year can’t go around calling the people responsible for all that money “losers.”

Watkins may also need to get used to the criticism until he starts to show off more of his talent. Right or wrong, there are a lot of expectations on the young wideout after the team gave up this year’s first-round and fourth-round picks to move up in the draft to select him.

So far this season, Watkins has just 11 catches and two touchdowns. He has also missed three games.

The criticism of Watkins may not be fair, but it is also a fight a player is never going to win.

NOW WATCH: Greek soccer player has a rough night after medics keep dropping him



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.