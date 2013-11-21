Sammy Sosa Bought A $US7.6 Million Oceanfront Home In Miami

Former MLB slugger Sammy Sosa

bought a home in North Miami Beach for $US7.6 million, according to The Real Deal.

The home is right on the beach and has a pool, koi pond, a courtyard, and a terrace overlooking the ocean.

Nelson Gonzalez, the listing agent, told the Real Deal Sosa’a new pad “is one of the most beautiful homes in all of Golden Beach.”

It was built in 1998 and previously sold for $US6.4 million in 2002.

