Sammy Sosa Bought A $US7.6 Million Oceanfront Home In Miami

George Sitaras
Sammy Sosa's HouseRonald Martinez/GettyImages

Former MLB slugger Sammy Sosa
bought a home in North Miami Beach for $US7.6 million, according to The Real Deal.

The home is right on the beach and has a pool, koi pond, a courtyard, and a terrace overlooking the ocean.

Nelson Gonzalez, the listing agent, told the Real Deal Sosa’a new pad “is one of the most beautiful homes in all of Golden Beach.”

It was built in 1998 and previously sold for $US6.4 million in 2002.

The ocean estate is approximately 7,300 square feet

The house is on more than a half acre of land right next to the ocean

It has a spectacular oceanfront view

You can take nice stroll on the secluded Golden Beach 75 feet away from the house

Or take a dip in the pool surrounded by palm trees

The home has two floors and seven bedrooms

It has a ultra modern and really sleek design throughout

The kitchen is complete with an island, Miele appliances, double ovens, a wine cooler, and sub-zero refrigerators

Almost every room has a ridiculous ocean view

With access to the pool and ocean in multiple spots of the house

Here's the huge master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet

Which also has a terrace right outside that overlooks the ocean and the pool

There are 8 and 1/2 bathrooms. This one also had a Jacuzzi

The entrance to the courtyard

Which has a nifty four-car garage

And of course the house also has a koi pond

