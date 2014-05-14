French Soccer Star's Girlfriend Goes On NSFW Twitter Tirade After Boyfriend Gets Snubbed By World Cup Team

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri was left off the France World Cup team in a mild surprise, and his girlfriend is not happy about it.

Nasri had a bit of a falling out with coach Didier Deschamps after a poor performance in a World Cup qualifying playoff game against Ukraine last year. As a result, he’ll be watching the World Cup from home despite being arguably the best French player in the Premier League.

Nasri has been diplomatic about the snub. He told the AP on Sunday, “I’ll go on holiday and watch the World Cup on TV.”

The people around him aren’t as reserved, though. His club coach Manuel Pellegrini said he should be on the team.

And after the squad was announced on Tuesday his girlfriend, British model Anara Atanes, went nuts on Twitter.

She wasn’t holding back:

