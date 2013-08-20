Samuel L. Jackson Gives Us A Peek Into Robert De Niro's Awesome 70th Birthday Party

Robert De Niro celebrated the big 7-0 Saturday surrounded by some seriously famous friends.

While dining on food catered by Nobu restaurant — which he co-owns — at his New Paltz estate in New York, De Niro yukked it up at a table surrounded by bad boy Hollywood legends Christopher Walken, Harvey Keitel and Samuel L. Jackson.

Jackson tweeted fom the event:

Kietel, Walken & De Niro! TRIPLEBADMUPFUCCAHHZ!! Happy Bday Bob!!

— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 18, 2013

And posted the below photo:

Other celebrity guests reportedly included Keith Richards, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Harvey Weinstein, ‘The Butler’ director Lee Daniels, Martin Scorsese, and Lenny Kravitz who performed live.

