Same Store Sales Rumble - Winners & Losers (20)

Retailers are fighting tooth and nail to get a piece of the weakened American consumer. October same store sales (SSS) are coming out and it’s likely to be a fright fest filled with winners and losers.



Keep checking this post. We’ll be keeping tally here of same store sales results as the day goes by:

THE OCTOBER WINNERS

TJX (TJX) +10% vs. 10.1% expected

Ross (ROST) +9% vs. 7.3% expected

Nordstrom (JWN) +6.5% vs. 3% expected

Costco (COST) +5% vs. 4.7% expected

Walgreen’s (WAG) +4.9% vs. 4.8% expected

Gap (GPS) +4% vs. 1.6% expected

BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) +3.5% vs. -0.3% expected

Aeropostale (ARO) +3.0% vs. 13.8% expected (huge miss though, despite being positive)

Kohl’s (KSS) +1.4% vs. 6.2% expected

Saks (SKS) +0.7% vs. -3.6% expected

THE OCTOBER LOSERS

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) -15% vs. -14.7% expected

Dillard’s (DDS) -8% vs. -8% expected

American Apparel (APP) -6%

American Eagle (AEO) -5% vs. +1.7% expected

J.C. Penney (JCP) -4.5% vs. -2.3% expected

Limited Brands (LTD) -4% vs. -2.7% expected

Children’s Place (PLCE) -2% vs. -3.1% expected

Macy’s (M) -0.8% vs. -0.1% expected

Rite Aid (RAD) -0.5% vs. 0.1% expected

Target (TGT) -0.1% vs. 0.0% expected

