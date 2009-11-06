Same Store Sales Rumble - Winners & Losers (20)

Retailers are fighting tooth and nail to get a piece of the weakened American consumer. October same store sales (SSS) are coming out and it’s likely to be a fright fest filled with winners and losers.
Keep checking this post. We’ll be keeping tally here of same store sales results as the day goes by:
THE OCTOBER WINNERS
TJX (TJX) +10% vs. 10.1% expected
Ross (ROST) +9% vs. 7.3% expected
Nordstrom (JWN) +6.5% vs. 3% expected
Costco (COST) +5% vs. 4.7% expected
Walgreen’s (WAG) +4.9% vs. 4.8% expected
Gap (GPS) +4% vs. 1.6% expected
BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) +3.5% vs. -0.3% expected
Aeropostale (ARO) +3.0% vs. 13.8% expected (huge miss though, despite being positive)
Kohl’s (KSS) +1.4% vs. 6.2% expected
Saks (SKS) +0.7% vs. -3.6% expected
THE OCTOBER LOSERS
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) -15% vs. -14.7% expected
Dillard’s (DDS) -8% vs. -8% expected
American Apparel (APP) -6%
American Eagle (AEO) -5% vs. +1.7% expected
J.C. Penney (JCP) -4.5% vs. -2.3% expected
Limited Brands (LTD) -4% vs. -2.7% expected
Children’s Place (PLCE) -2% vs. -3.1% expected
Macy’s (M) -0.8% vs. -0.1% expected
Rite Aid (RAD) -0.5% vs. 0.1% expected
Target (TGT) -0.1% vs. 0.0% expected
