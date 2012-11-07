Maryland Projected To Approve Same-Sex Marriage

Photo: Newsweek
It was a close fight but the Washington Post projects that Maryland will approve same-sex marriage, As of 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, 52 per cent of Maryland voters voted to allow same-sex marriage in the state, according to the Post.
80-four precincts had reported by that time.
Last week Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley told reporters his administration had a “real shot” at getting same-sex marriage approved and praised Brad Pitt for his work on behalf of the issue.
Maryland is set to join the handful of other states that allow same-sex marriage, including New York, Washington D.C., and New Hampshire
Same-sex marriage was also at issue in Maine, Washington, and Minnesota.
Around 9:30 Tuesday night a little more than half of voters in Maine had already approved same-sex marriage.
