A man took the same selfie for 20 years, and he put the results into one incredible video

Ben Gilbert
Noah KalinaA few randomly chosen photos of the photographer Noah Kalina, who took selfies every day for 20 years.
  • Starting on January 11, 2000, photographer Noah Kalina took a self portrait every day for 20 years.
  • He started the project years before the concept of a “selfie” even existed. It was just called a self portrait back then, and he used cameras with flippable viewfinders so he could see himself before snapping each photo.
  • Kalina only missed 27 out of 7,305 days, and a handful of images from August 2003 were lost in a hard drive crash.
  • After 20 years, Kalina cut the whole archive – some 7,263 photos in all – into an incredible video. The project is known as “Everyday.” Check out the video below!
