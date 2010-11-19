Apparently, Working On The Weekends Is A "Red Flag" At SocGen

Samarth Agrawal

During his trial for stealing proprietary code from SocGen, Samarth Agrawal explained to the courtroom that right before he allegedly stole the information, his job had changed dramatically.He was required to work many nights and weekends, he says, because many members of the HFT team had left the bank recently, and Agrawal took on part of the load.



But the bank was uncomfortable with him working in the office, so he had to work at home.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Working on weekends had become a “red flag” at the company because of prior events, Mr. Agrawal said. A supervisor told him it would be “better that I work at home,” Mr. Agrawal said.

(The judge overseeing the case didn’t allow Mr. Agrawal to discuss what those prior events were.)

Agrawal’s explained that he had to work at home, hoping that it would explain why pages of proprietary information and handwritten notes about the code were found “neatly stacked” in Agrawal’s New Jersey apartment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.