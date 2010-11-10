Samarth Agrawal's Ridiculous defence: Someone Else Physically "Shoved Him," Therefore THEY Stole The Computer Code

Samarth Agrawal has a piece of evidence that might implicate someone else of stealing proprietary information from his former employer, Soc Gen.



Agrawal is on trial this week for stealing SocGen’s proprietary trading information* and attempting to bring it to Tower Research, a rival firm.

According to the defence, Agrawal and his lawyer are going to show a videotape of someone physically shoving Agrawal aside and typing the secret code into Agrawal’s computer.

And therefore, they’ll maintain, Agrawal didn’t actually steal the code.

Here’s what, according to Reuters, the lawyer told the court that their defence contains:

“A videotape of a person in the high-frequency trading group who actually shoved him (Agrawal) aside” to type the proprietary trading code into Agrawal’s computer.

One small problem.

The prosecution, if you’ll remember from back in April when the lawsuit began, has a video tape of Agrawal printing out the code.

But maybe there’s something else we don’t know.

Because from the sound of it, Agrawal has been calm and confident during his trial:

Agrawal, dressed in a dark suit, sat almost expressionless during the opening arguments. When he first arrived to sit at the defence table, he turned back to smile at his parents who traveled from India to attend the trial.

*According to our estimated timeline:

Sometime before or during October 2009: Someone shoved Agrawal aside and typed code into his computer.

October 2009: Security cameras caught Agrawal printing out documents that they knew were prop information because his computer activity was constantly monitored by Soc Gen.

November 2009: Agrawal resigned from Soc Gen, a month after he allegedly printed out the codes.

March 2010: Agrawal made or received about 115 calls from six large financial institutions. (His contract with Soc Gen had prevented him from working with a competing organisation until March.)

One of the calls he received was from an undercover FBI agent, and Agrawal was toast.

