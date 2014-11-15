Samaritans Has Pulled Its Suicide Prevention Radar App

Suicide prevention charity Samaritans has pulled its controversial Radar app following negative feedback.

In an email to subscribers on Friday Nov. 14, the organisation says it has “deactivated all subscriber accounts and deleting all associated data.”

It follows a number of serious concerns raised on Twitter, which led to the organisation last week suspending the service.

Samaritans says in its website statement: “Following the broad range of feedback and advice Samaritans has received since the launch of the Samaritans Radar app on 29 October 2014, including the serious concerns raised by some people with mental health conditions using Twitter, we have made the decision to suspend the application at this time for further consideration.”

It adds that the charity’s primary concern is helping vulnerable people and although the Radar app was created with support in mind, the team is aware of the complications. Samaritans also apologises in its statement to “anyone who has inadvertently been caused any distress.”

Read about people freaking out over the app here.

