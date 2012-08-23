Juncker Issues Stark Warning After Meeting With Samaras, Says 'Last Chance' For Greece

Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras just concluded his first big meeting this week with the head of eurozone finance ministers, Jean-Claude Juncker.Earlier we wrote how the meeting would primarily be an opportunity for Samaras to showcase small bits of progress being made in Greece.



Via Bloomberg, here are some headlines from Samaras, who is speaking to the press:

*GREECE’S SAMARAS SAYS JUNCKER A TRUE FRIEND OF GREECE

*GREECE’S SAMARAS SAYS MUCH WILL CHANGE IN GREECE SOON

*GREECE’S SAMARAS SAYS SPEEDING UP REFORMS, PRIVATIZATIONS

*GREECE’S SAMARAS SAYS TO CONCLUDE EU11.5 BLN PACKAGE IN WEEKS

*GREECE’S SAMARAS SAYS GREECE TO MEET ALL TARGETS

And here are some headlines from Juncker:

*EU’S JUNCKER SAYS HAS WORKING DINNER TONIGHT WITH SAMARAS

*EU’S JUNCKER SAYS SOME EU COUNTRIES UNDERESTIMATE GREEK EFFORTS

*EU’S JUNCKER SAYS EXTENSION DEPENDS ON TROIKA REPORT

*EU’S JUNCKER SAYS GREEK STATE ASSET SALES NEED TO BE RELAUNCHED

*EU’S JUNCKER SAYS GREEK EURO EXIT ADVOCATES SHOULD SHUT MOUTHS

*EU’S JUNCKER SAYS BALL IS IN GREEK COURT; IS LAST CHANCE

*EU’S JUNCKER SAYS NOT RECOMMENDING A THIRD PROGRAM FOR GREECE

*EU’S JUNCKER SAYS NOT SAYING THERE WON’T EVER BE A 3RD PROGRAM

Samaras now has to prepare for meetings with German chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday and French president Francois Hollande on Saturday.

ALSO: S&P: A Bailout Of Spain Would Give It A Major Boost

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.