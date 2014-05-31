The Player With The Most Sculpted Body At The French Open Rarely Lifts Weights

Samantha Stosur of Australia won her third round match at the French Open in straight sets. But what has sports fans buzzing is what may be the most sculpted body at this year’s tournament.

Stosur recently told ESPN the Magazine that she achieves her strength through total body workouts, that she rarely lifts weights, and never does bicep curls.

Stosur’s workouts include boxing sessions and swimming.

The 30-year-old told ESPN that while her big shoulders and arms give her an advantage on serves, but that the downside is that it is hard to look nice in a formal dress.

Stosur has always been more muscular than most players on the women’s tour. Here she is in 2010 when she was a finalist at the French Open.

Even in 2006, when she was just 22, you could see the beginnings of what her arms would become.

But that was still nothing compared to what she would develop into.

