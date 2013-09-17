21-Year-Old Samantha Shannon Already Has A 6-Figure Book Deal And Is 'The Next J.K. Rowling'

Today.com Author Samantha Shannon just graduated from Oxford University and is already the ‘Today’ show’s first book club pick.

Samantha Shannonis 21-years-old and graduated from Oxford University just two weeks ago, but she already

has a seven-book publishing dealwith Bloomsbury,

praise from critics, and sold film rights for the book series to Imaginarium Studios.

Plus, her new book “The Bone Season” is the first pick for the new “Today” show book club.

“The Bone Season,” released Tuesday, is a story about a clairvoyant woman fighting for her freedom against a repressive future society.

Shannon wrote the book when she was just 19-years-old, saying “writing was a drug I couldn’t stop taking.”

The college student would find time to write after dinner, when she had completed her daily course work.

But an internship with literary agent David Godwin changed everything.

After a slew of initial rejections on a preliminary manuscript, Shannon salvaged one character and wrote a completely different book: “The Bone Season.”

Shannon gave her story to Godwin, hoping he could pass it on to a smaller agency. But after reading it, he shared it with Alexandra Pringle, editor-in-chief of Bloomsbury Publishing.

“I literally had to read to the very, very end,” Alexandra Pringle, editor-in-chief of Bloomsbury Publishing told the “Today” show on Monday. “And when that happens to you — which happens maybe once every 10 years — you know you have to run after it and do everything you can to get it.”

Now, the Brit is already being touted as “the next J.K. Rowling.”

“I really admire J.K. Rowling,” said Shannon. “[But] I don’t think we should be looking for next someone. I think I’d rather be the next Samantha Shannon.”

Watch Shannon tell her success story on “Today”:

