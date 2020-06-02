'Glee' actor Samantha Marie Ware called out her costar Lea Michele for hypocrisy after she tweeted in support of Black Lives Matter

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images The duo costarred in ‘Glee’ together.

On May 29, Lea Michele tweeted her support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

Michele wrote: “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Her former “Glee” costar Samantha Marie Ware fired back at Michele, tweeting that she made her “first television gig a living hell.”

Ware wrote: “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S— IN MY WIG!'”

Actress Jeanté Godlock also tweeted that Michele used to refer to “the background” on the set of “Glee” as “cockroaches.”

However, Ware called her out for a series of alleged microaggressions that made her life a “living hell” when they co-starred together in “Glee,” Ware’s first on-screen acting credit.

Ware did not go into specifics about the other “traumatic microaggressions” but claimed Michele told people she would “s—” in her wig.

Ware tweeted Michele: “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S— IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

“Daybreak” actress Jeanté Godlock joined in with Ware’s tweet, writing: “did somebody say cockroaches? because that’s what she used to refer to the background as on the set of glee. but we grow up and we don’t stay background forever sooooo…”

did somebody say cockroaches? because that’s what she used to refer to the background as on the set of glee. but we grow up and we don’t stay background forever sooooo… — Jeanté Godlock (@jeantegodlock) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, another “Glee” actress, Dabier, who appeared in a 2014 episode, tweeted: “GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDNT BELONG THERE’ F— YOU LEA.”

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

Amber Riley, who also starred in “Glee,” also tweeted, but used gifs instead of words:

This is not the first time Michele has been involved in a feud with a costar, as she famously did not get along with “Glee” actress Naya Rivera. Rivera wrote about the feud in her memoir, “Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.”

“As the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down, especially as Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time,” Rivera wrote. “I think Rachel – erm, I mean Lea – didn’t like sharing the spotlight.”

