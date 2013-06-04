One Of Billionaire Hedge Funder Marc Lasry's Daughters Got Married

One of the daughters of billionaire Marc Lasry, who runs distressed debt hedge fund Avenue Capital, was married this weekend.



Samantha Lasry was married to John Fleisher on Saturday at the Beach Club in Sea Island, Georgia during a black tie ceremony.

The weekend kicked off with a “southern casual” BBQ dinner and drinks and then an afternoon of leasure and lunch before the ceremony on Saturday.

The wedding gift registry included silver from Tiffany’s and various household items from Bloomingdales, Barney’s and Michael C. Fina.

The couple met when they were working as congressional interns on Capitol Hill in the summer of 2005 for Congressman Rahm Emmanuel. (You can see a photo of them interning together below).

From SamanthaandJohn.org:

Samantha and John met while interning for Congressman Rahm Emmanuel in Washington D.C. Despite the fact that Samantha misinterpreted their first date as “just dinner” with a friend, they never lost touch and spent the entire next fall emailing while Samantha was abroad in Rome. They finally began officially dating on April Fools Day that spring, and have spent the past six years playing a long game of “where in the world are Sam and John”. Finally, last year they both took root in New York City and have been enjoying every minute of sharing the same zip code!

The groom works as a vice president in mortgage trading at Nomura, FINRA records show. He previously worked at Lehman Brothers and Barclays, the records show.

He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in government from Dartmouth in 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s originally from Chicago.

Last year, Samantha bought a three-bedroom Greenwich Village co-op for around $4.3 million, the New York Post reported.

Best wishes to both of them!

