It looks like Paulson & Co. might have a big new position

Paulson & Co. portfolio manager Samantha Greenberg pitched Charter Communications as a long at a private investment conference in New York.

Greenberg, a partner and the media/cable/satellite and consumer sector head at Paulson, spoke on a lightning round panel at the Robin Hood Investors Conference. The event is closed to the media.

Greenberg sees Charter Communications’ share price rising to $US294 in 12 to 18 months. The bull case is $US325, a person who listened to the presentation told Business Insider.

We reached out to a Paulson spokesperson for comment.

Charter’s stock was last trading down $US1.64, or down 0.88%, at $US184.84 on Monday.

According to Paulson’s most recently available 13F filing, Paulson & Co. did not have a position in Charter Communications. The fund is expected to report its third quarter 13F filing sometime today.

Greenberg’s comments suggest that Charter may be among the new investments unveiled in the funds filing.

