Samantha Cameron's Outfit At Funeral Of Margaret Thatcher Stirs Mixed Reaction Online

Samantha Cameron, the wife of British Prime Minister David Cameron, has provoked a big reaction with her choice of outfit for the controversial funeral of former PM Margaret Thatcher.



“Sam Cam” is the now top trending topic on Twitter in the United Kingdom, and there is speculation that the outfit is a tribute to Thatcher’s own sartorial style.

Here’s the outfit:

Is Samantha Cameron’s outfit a tribute to Margaret Thatcher?huff.to/172wVq8 twitter.com/HuffPostUKPics… — HuffPostUK Pic Desk (@HuffPostUKPics) April 17, 2013

David and Samantha Cameron arrive for the funeral of Margaret Thatcher twitter.com/Mirror_Picture… — Mirror Pictures (@Mirror_Pictures) April 17, 2013

Here’s some of the (more tasteful) reactions:

Style note: Samantha Cameron has gone for the Mary Poppins look, hair in a bun accessorized with a little black semi-hat — Sarah Lyall(@sarahlyall) April 17, 2013

Sam Cam appears to wearing a Maggie style bow on her outfit . — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) April 17, 2013

It’s Mary Poppins! Oh no, SamCam — Camilla Long (@camillalong) April 17, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.