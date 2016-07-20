Samantha Bee: Why Trump's running mate Mike Pence is disliked by his own state

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” kicked off its coverage of the Republican National Convention with a quick preview of what to expect, including a look at Donald Trump’s newly announced running mate, Indiana Governor Mike Pence.

“‘So who is Mike Pence?’ asked 86% of the country,” host Samantha Bee said. “Mike Pence was loaned out by Republican central casting to play the governor of Indiana, a state known primarily for its stupid number of time zones. It’s 10:30 in Indianapolis, 9:30 in Gary, and 1952 everywhere thanks to Pence.”

According to Bee, Pence is very against women’s reproductive rights. He attempted to pass a law that would require funerals for fetuses after an abortion or miscarriage. And under his administration, a woman claiming she had a miscarriage was sentenced to prison for 20 years for feticide.

“If you’re a lady Hoosier, you may recognise him as the governor who inspected your reproductive organs every 30 days to make sure you weren’t using them in ways that would make Jesus sad,” Bee said.

A conservative politician and supporter of the Tea Party movement, Pence has also been behind the state’s anti-LGBT laws. Last year, he signed the controversial

Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which allowed business owners to refuse service to LGBT customers citing their religious beliefs.

There is one bright side for Indiana citizens, though, Bee offered.

“Indiana voters hate Pence as much as Indiana Jones hates snakes,” she said. “And so, ‘Full Frontal’ would just like to say, ‘Congratulations, Indiana! You just got rid of one of the worst governors you’ve ever had.'”

Watch the segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.