Samantha Bee digs into the 'clusterf---' surrounding Trump's Comey firing

TBS ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.’

President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday is one of the biggest scandals yet to rock his administration. Which means another thing the late-night hosts can weave into comic gold.

And Samantha Bee did just that on Wednesday’s “Full Frontal” when she recapped how the firing went down and what she described as the “clusterf—” that ensued.

“As of yesterday afternoon, the only FBI drama most Americans expected to unfold on TV were the upcoming seasons of ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘The X-Files,'” Bee joked.

CBS Vladimir Putin responds to questions over former FBI Director James Comey’s firing in full hockey gear.

But instead we witnessed a barrage of incredible details: Comey learning of his firing on television screens while in Los Angeles and being followed by news helicopters as the SUV he was in slowly crawled down the freeway back to his plane. Trump meeting with, of all people, former Secretary of State in the Nixon administration Henry Kissinger, the day after the firing, underlining the Nixion comparison made by many (Nixon fired a special prosecutor investigating Watergate). Russian President Vladimir Putin being interviewed about the firing while dressed to play a hockey game in, apparently, some kind of futuristic ice rink. And White House press secretary Sean Spicer hiding in bushes at the White House to keep away from the press.

Also, as Bee pointed out, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin appearing on just about every show on the network saying that everything that’s happening “is not normal.”

But outside of all this, Bee noted that Trump has been relatively mild on Twitter, and it’s “practically presidential.”

“That’s where we are!” she said. “The president is meeting with a war criminal, Putin is playing space hockey, and the press secretary is hiding in some shrubbery.”

Watch Bee’s entire segment on the Comey firing below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.